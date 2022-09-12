Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY.

She was born on January 4th, 1937 in the in New York City to William and Lucille Biglin Kenna. Noreen was married in 1957 to Frank Gerenser and went on to have three children. Sadly, her husband Frank passed away suddenly in 1968.

Noreen moved her family to Northern NY, where she met her future husband, Joseph Carnevale. They were married in 1972 and having a daughter, they enjoyed over 45 years of marriage before Joe passed away in 2021.

Joe and Noreen spent the majority of their lives in Philadelphia, NY. Noreen was active in the Philadelphia American Legion and Philadelphia Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She very much enjoyed her time with her friends in Philly with her bowling league as well as her red hat club. During the summer, you could always find Joe and Noreen family relaxing at their camp at Hyde Lake, surrounded by their many friends.

Joe and Noreen moved to Florida in 2003 where they became quite active in shuffleboard and bowling. Noreen had a large family, with six siblings and many nieces and nephews who got together often for family reunions. One of the Noreen’s greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren. She was also blessed to be able to spend time with her great granddaughter Delanie before her passing.

Noreen is predeceased by her first husband Frank Gerenser, her second husband Joseph Carnevale, her brothers John and Ed Kenna, as well as her son, Stephen Gerenser.

She is survived by her sisters; Ann Kreidler and Dorothy Murphy; brothers, Bill Kenna and Tom Kenna; her children, Frank and Gert Gerenser, Fort Myers, FL, Joanne Gerenser and Amy Powell, Staten Island, NY, and Tina and Tim Gleason, Hammond, NY; her grandchildren, Trinity and Kai, Kaitlyn, Brett, Ashley and Samantha; her great-granddaughter, Delanie; many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 3 pm, Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8408 S. Main Street, Evans Mills, NY, 13637, with Rev. Joseph Kanimea, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evans Mills, NY, following services.

Family and friends will gather at the Philadelphia American Legion after burial.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

