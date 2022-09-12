Rain possible this afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It stayed warm and humid overnight.

It will be a mild day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. Some downpours could be heavy.

Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Showers will be off and on Tuesday and thunderstorms are possible. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be sunny and cool on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It stays cool for Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s

