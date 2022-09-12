Raymond J. Diehl, 48, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond J. Diehl, 48, Leray St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at his residence.

Calling hours are Friday September 16th, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents Raymond F. and Linda, Murrells Inlet, SC; three brothers Joseph (Jackie), Birmingham, AL, Daniel, Boonville, Kevin (Jill), Murrells Inlet; two nephews and one niece.

Raymond was born in Auburn, May 28th, 1974 a son to Raymond F. and Linda Gulliver Diehl. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School and received his certification in welding and heavy equipment operation from Jefferson Lewis BOCES.

Raymond was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

