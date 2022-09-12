Revamping skate ramps? Watertown City Council looks at options

By Sandy Torres
Sep. 11, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An investment in the youth. That’s what Council Member Cliff Olney calls his plan for a major upgrade to Watertown’s skate park.

He’s been talking to American Ramp Company, or ARC, which has designed skate parks for communities across the country.

Designs for a park in Watertown would cost the city $9,000 .

“I think that money is well invested, because in order for us to have a good understanding and develop the support in the community, we need to have somebody that is a professional,” said Olney.

Should the city go ahead with the designs, there are two estimates for the total cost of the park.

The first, an 8,000 square foot park that Olney says could accommodate the city and Jefferson County. That would be $450 thousand.

A larger, 16,000 square foot park would cost $950 thousand. Olney says that could bring in people from a larger region.

He says the city has the option to start with the smaller park and add on later.

“Now will the city have to invest money? We will have to look at grants available, that’s why I’m looking to bring in a grant writer that looks at this economical development that we’re looking to do for recreational purposes,” said Olney.

Olney is asking other council members to support this resolution.

Patrick Hickey agrees with Olney that the city should invest in activities like skating.

“Recreation is something that should be our next focus for the City of Watertown, because we’ve gone to an industrial base , we’ve gone to a service base, all the stores, all the retail, and I really think we need to get into next step and get into a recreational base,” said Hickey.

Lisa Ruggiero says she likes the idea of a skatepark...but is not a big fan of the cost.

“Now if it was a grant that could provide the majority of the cost, and the city had to kick in a few dollars, then it certainly would be worth it,” said Ruggiero.

Mayor Jeff Smith was unavailable for comment.

We also reached out to Sarah Compo Pierce but did not hear back.

The resolution will go before city council a month from now.

