Rose Sliwa, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rose Sliwa 89, of Mustard Rd Watertown NY went to our Lord on Sept. 3rd 2022.

Rose was born on January 24th, 1933 in Watertown NY to Rose and Sam Frazzitta. She attended Watertown Schools.

In 1956 she married the love of her life Mitch Sliwa. They were married for 64 years. Rose and Mitch lived in Massachusetts, Syracuse, Chittenango, Adams and Watertown NY. Along the way they had three children Julie, Lynne and Mitchell (John).

For many years Rose raised her family, but later in life she worked at the NY Air Brake in Payroll for a number of years.

Rose loved to be the life of the party. She had a great sense of humor! She had many friends she loved. She especially loved her many cousins! She adored her grandchildren, Olivia & Jerry.

Rose enjoyed traveling, cruising, outings with friends, but she especially loved going to the casino!

Rose is survived by a daughter Julie (Lee Rathbun), her grandchildren who were her pride and joy! Olivia Rose Sliwa (Gabriella), Jerry Mitchell Sliwa (Keona) and many nieces & nephews.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Mitch, her daughter Lynne, her son Mitchell John, her brother Joe Frazzitta and her sister Toni Powell.

A Memorial Service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville on Sept 17th at 10AM. Luncheon at the Parish Center to follow.

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Rose’s home health aid she had for years- Sharon Hughes, as well as Hospice of NNY especially, Theresa, Brittany & Anna, and Office of the Aging (Dorianne) who were all great support and allowed us to keep Rose home.

In lieu of flowers any contributions can be made to NNY Hospice or a pet shelter of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

