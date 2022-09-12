Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax.

She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated from SUNY Canton in Business Administration. Sister Ronald entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 7, 1968. She received the habit on June 20, 1969 and made Final Profession on August 23, 1975. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Villa Maria College, Erie, PA and her Masters Degree from Niagara University, Niagara Falls, NY. She taught in Sacred Heart School, Watertown, NY, Bishop Smith School, Malone, NY, St. Augustine’s School, Peru, NY, St. Agnes School, Lake Placid, NY, Augustinian Academy, Carthage, NY, Holy Family School, Watertown, NY, St. Joseph’s School, Massena, NY, teacher and principal at St. James School, Gouverneur, NY and teacher at St. Mary’s School, Ticonderoga, NY. Sister Ronald Marie returned to a prayer apostolate at the Motherhouse in 2014. .

Sister Ronald Marie is survived by her brother Ronald and sister-in-law Cindy and by her brother-in-law Thurmond Hazelton. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her sister Linda Hazelton.

Sister Ronald Marie enjoyed her family cottage on Lake Millsite, Redwood, NY. She loved swimming and canoeing. Her favorite baseball team was the Atlanta Braves.

Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. Waking hours will be at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel on Tuesday, September 13, beginning at 2:00 pm. and ending with a Vespers Service at 4:45 pm. The funeral liturgy will be held at the Motherhouse Chapel on Wednesday, September 14, at 10:30 am. Rev. Matthew Conger will be the celebrant and the homilist. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

