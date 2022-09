WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work on Outer Massey Street in Watertown could tie up traffic Monday.

City DPW crews will prepare the road for paving near the CSX railyard starting at 7 a.m. The street will be closed at city limits.

Work should be done by 5 p.m.

Drivers should plan different routes while work is underway.

