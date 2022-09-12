Your Turn: feedback on Jefferson County money & Whooville in the Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has an incredible amount of money saved up. It’s almost $100 million. We asked you what lawmakers should do with it. Here are some of your ideas:
A mental health/substance abuse facility.
Joe Martin
Pay for the kids’ lunches in the schools for the year.
Jody Eisenhauer
Get single-stream recycling started.
Jennifer Rowley Hildebranski
Daycare assistance for parents.
Daniel Patterson
Homeless shelter.
Carol Hockey
The money came from taxpayers. Give it back to them!
Phil Newcomb
A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease-and-desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition:
I’ll bet Dr. Seuss is rolling over in his grave. After all, he wrote this for the enjoyment of others. Totally ridiculous.
Mecia Hudson
It’s called copyright infringement...Don’t be hating on Dr. Seuss’ estate; it’s their job to protect his legacy.
Michelle Hayden
That’s shameful. We’ve enjoyed it with our grand-babies.
Toni Jo
It’s shameful that Sackets didn’t ask for permission.
Tanya MaryRose
