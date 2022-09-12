Your Turn: feedback on Jefferson County money & Whooville in the Harbor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has an incredible amount of money saved up. It’s almost $100 million. We asked you what lawmakers should do with it. Here are some of your ideas:

A mental health/substance abuse facility.

Joe Martin

Pay for the kids’ lunches in the schools for the year.

Jody Eisenhauer

Get single-stream recycling started.

Jennifer Rowley Hildebranski

Daycare assistance for parents.

Daniel Patterson

Homeless shelter.

Carol Hockey

The money came from taxpayers. Give it back to them!

Phil Newcomb

A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease-and-desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition:

I’ll bet Dr. Seuss is rolling over in his grave. After all, he wrote this for the enjoyment of others. Totally ridiculous.

Mecia Hudson

It’s called copyright infringement...Don’t be hating on Dr. Seuss’ estate; it’s their job to protect his legacy.

Michelle Hayden

That’s shameful. We’ve enjoyed it with our grand-babies.

Toni Jo

It’s shameful that Sackets didn’t ask for permission.

Tanya MaryRose

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.