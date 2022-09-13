Boonville native takes 3rd in ‘Jeopardy!’

A native of Boonville makes an appearance on Jeopardy! Monday night.
A native of Boonville makes an appearance on Jeopardy! Monday night.(Sony Productions)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - A Boonville native’s hopes of becoming the next “Jeopardy!” champion fizzled Monday night.

Katherine May, who’s now a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois, came in third in the popular game show.

She won $1,000, which is the standard prize for a third-place finish.

The then-Kathy Wilcox graduated as valedictorian from Adirondack Central School in 1998.

She had stiff competition. Luigi de Guzman racked up more than $42,000 to become a two-day champion.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
Blind Bay cleanup
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
Adeline Smith
Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away
Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf...
Disc golf course opens in Watertown
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home.
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

Latest News

Watertown Boxing Club
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions back on the card
New York Sea Grant
Much research surrounds the Great Lakes & St. Lawrence River
The Beaver River girls soccer team is 3-0 for the season so far.
Highlights & scores: Optimistic Lady Beavers & Gouverneur vs. Ogdensburg
Wake Up Weather
Rain today & feeling cooler later