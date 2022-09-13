Boonville native takes 3rd in ‘Jeopardy!’

(WWNY) - A Boonville native’s hopes of becoming the next “Jeopardy!” champion fizzled Monday night.

Katherine May, who’s now a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois, came in third in the popular game show.

She won $1,000, which is the standard prize for a third-place finish.

The then-Kathy Wilcox graduated as valedictorian from Adirondack Central School in 1998.

She had stiff competition. Luigi de Guzman racked up more than $42,000 to become a two-day champion.

