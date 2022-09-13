Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions back on the card

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a two-year hiatus, the Watertown Boxing Club’s Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is back.

Boxing club president and coach Johnny Pepe and boxer Sherman Buckley Jr. filled us in on what to expect as it returns to an annual event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is Saturday, September 17 at the Watertown Fairgrounds exhibition hall.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and boxing begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and seating is first come, first served.

