CitiBus to end drives into apartment building parking lots

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beginning next month, Watertown’s CitiBus will no longer enter the parking lots of apartment buildings throughout the city.

It goes into effect on Monday, October 10, and affects Midtown Apartments at 142 Mechanic Street, Curtis Street Apartments at 336 W. Main Street, and LeRay Street Apartments at 874 LeRay Street.

Bus operators will stop at the corner directly before the parking lot entrance when requested or when someone is waiting for the bus.

Officials said the change is being made to improve on-time performance and public safety.

