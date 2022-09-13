Copenhagen Fire Department’s decision on future misses deadline

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A day past its deadline, the Copenhagen Fire Department has yet to respond to the village with a decision on its future.

The deadline of September 12 has come and gone for the Copenhagen Fire Department - the date set for the group to decide whether to hand over its financials to the village or dissolve the department altogether.

Village Attorney Candace Randall tells 7 News the village is still waiting for the fire department’s decision.

It has been 3 weeks since the village gave the fire department its ultimatum. In response, the department said it would have its lawyer send a certified letter to Randall asking for further information and a sit-down meeting to get the issue resolved.

Randall says the village has not received that letter.

The back and forth began after a state audit of the fire department’s books showed numbers didn’t add up.

Now, with a future decision unknown, Randall says, “time is of the essence.”

She says the fire department has failed to hand over its books from the last 2 years as requested by the village, but the fire department says it has handed over paperwork for 2021.

Fire Chief T.J. Williams had no comment when asked about the fire department’s decision.

We also reached out to Jim Henry, the president of the corporate side of the department. He could not be reached for comment.

Randall says the board will discuss its next move at a meeting Wednesday night at the village hall.

