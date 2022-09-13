Credo Foundation’s fishing tournament to be held Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Credo Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual Fishing Tournament this weekend.

Fund Development Director Kourtni Jones appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The fishing tournament takes place on Saturday, September 17 at the Lucky Star Ranch in Chaumont.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. It costs $25 for a family of 4 to participate.

People aged 18 and older can fish for $15. It’s $10 for ages 11-17. Children 10 and under pay nothing.

No fishing license is required.

For more information, contact Jones at kourtnij@credocc.com or 918-440-8136.

The foundation raises funds for the Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions.

