Donald “Red” A. Ross, 94, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Donald “Red” A. Ross, age 94 of State Hwy 812 will be held at 10:00am on Friday September 16, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday September 15th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Ross passed away on Tuesday September 13, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Colleen; four sons Curt (Colleen) Ross of Canton, Paul (Annmarie) Ross of Milton, VT, Stephen (Helga) Ross of Heuvelton and Kevin (Juliette) Ross of Ogdensburg; daughters Cheryl (William) Normoyle of Westchester, PA, Susan (Scott) Westfall of Ballston Spa, Nancy (Barry) Nicholson of LaFayette and Janet (Clifford) Ayen of Heuvelton; nineteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother David Ross of Ocala, FL; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Two siblings Harold Ross & Delores Planty predeceased him.

“Red” was born on June 23, 1928 in Syracuse NY, a son of the late Archie & Edith (Renaud) Ross. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1947, and was later drafted into the US Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was married to Colleen M. Morris on August 30, 1953.

During his career he sailed on the Great Lakes, he was employed at the Easy Washer Company from 1948 to 1950, entered the service, and then began his long career with Western Electric where he worked for 31 years as a telephone equipment installer. He retired in 1983.

“Red” was a life member of the Ogdensburg VFW and Ogdensburg Elks Club. He enjoyed collecting stamps and post cards, hunting, playing cards, gardening, fixing broken things, his camp on the river and spending time with his family.

A special thanks to Dr. Loinaz, the staff at the Agarwal Renal Center, and the staff at Claxton-Hepburn Criticial Care Unit for their outstanding care.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department, 96 N. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

