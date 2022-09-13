Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown.

Born Nov 30, 1962, in Watertown NY, the daughter of Daniel and Patricia Hall, she attended Brownville schools, graduating from General Brown High in 1981.

On Feb 11, 1984, she married Brian J Traynor, her best friend. They were married 38 years, having 2 children, Christine E. Matthews, and Calvin J Traynor, and daughter in law Renae E A Traynor, who Donna said was her second daughter.

Above all, Donna was a Christian. She loved her God and was grateful that He called her out of darkness, into His marvelous light. More than anything, Donna wanted her family and friends to experience the goodness of God that she had.

She was a homemaker and actually designed and helped build the home she lived in. She loved being at home, making it look nice, and taking care of her family. She was a true partner to her husband, helping run their two businesses. Donna didn’t have a lazy bone in her body, she was a tireless worker, and anything she did, she wanted it done right.

Donna made an impression on everyone she met. She was a friendly, fun, outgoing, caring person who was truly genuine. Donna was Donna, and she had many friends that loved her because of who she was. She was the centerpiece of our family.

She also enjoyed the outdoors, rustic camps, the Adirondacks, white pines, beagles, and her flowers. She hated weeds, and she wasn’t too fond of bugs either .

Donna is survived by her beloved husband Brian, daughter Christine, son Calvin, daughter in law Renae, grandchildren Gabriel, Tyler, and Tarra, her parents Daniel and Patricia Hall, sisters Dawn (Bob) Howard, Diane Hall, Denay (Jim) Rehley, and brother Daniel (Christy) Hall, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her infant grandson, Axel Matthews.

Brian wants to thank Dr Justin Budnik of the Walker Cancer Center at Samaritan for his compassion and care for Donna.

Calling hours will be held Thursday September 15, from 4pm-7pm at Christian Life Center, 25785 NY 126, Watertown, NY.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 16th, at 11am, also at Christian Life Center.

