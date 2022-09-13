First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has had a string of issues ranging from water not running to the garbage not being collected. On top of that, hardly a day goes by when some type of emergency call is not made concerning the motel.

First responders from across Jefferson County have been called to the Hotis 126 times since the beginning of the year. That’s a call almost once every day and a half.

“The situation is fairly unique to certain addresses. The Hotis is one of them,” said Sgt. Ben Timerman, public information officer, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

7 News received a copy of a freedom of information reply which breaks down the 126 calls made.

Of that total number, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has gone to 63 of them.

State Police have responded 85 times.

Guilfoyle Ambulance went to 31 out of the 126 calls.

And the North Pole Fire Department has gone on 34 of those calls.

“When we respond to different addresses or repeat addresses, obviously our deputies are experienced and they’ve been to these locations before. But we don’t make assumptions that we’re going to see the same thing because you never know. There is no such thing as a routine call,” said Timerman.

Calls have ranged from overdoses and poison treatment calls to alleged assaults and stabbings. On more than one occasion, ambulance services have responded and transported residents who were in labor.

Some believe that the increase in calls to the Hotis Motel may be a side effect of a larger problem being seen across Jefferson County.

“It’s entirely possible that these locations such as the Hotis have an increased call volume because they may have more people living there right now because there is a shortage for people to live,” said Timerman.

It has been a concern for Jefferson County officials since the shutting down of 661 Factory Street in Watertown, and a fire that burned down the Rainbow Motel. Despite the increased call volume, Sgt. Timerman says residents in the town of Pamelia shouldn’t worry.

“I don’t think there is a heightened concern for the local residents. Obviously I’m sure that they don’t care for that. It’s obviously an inconvenience. It’s a nuisance sometimes when law enforcement, EMS, fire are routinely going to a particular address,” he said.

A spokesman for state police says it’s uncommon for troopers to “respond to any business 85 times in just 8 months.”

