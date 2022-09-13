Graveside Services: Donald A. Holland, 84, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Donald A. Holland, 84, a resident of Mayfield Drive, Potsdam and formerly of South Colton, will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the South Colton Cemetery. Mr. Holland passed away on June 4, 2022 at his home. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Donald A. Holland.

