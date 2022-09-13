Group getting disabled people to register to vote

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Voting is a foundational right as an American. One north country group is working to help more people with disabilities get registered and cast their ballots.

NRCIL, the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, is putting on a number of events commemorating Disability Voting Rights Week.

The group kicked things off with a breakfast Monday and for the rest of the week it’s setting up voter registration tables in spots across Watertown.

According to systems advocate Kristy Graves, the ultimate goal is to put people with disabilities in a position to advocate for themselves.

“There are over 38 million individuals with disabilities. Stats show that only about 17 million voted in 2020. I think we’d like to see that hit 100 percent. Realistically so. The more you do, the more you get,” she said.

For a schedule of NRCIL voter registration events, click here.

