Highlights & scores: Optimistic Lady Beavers & Gouverneur vs. Ogdensburg

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Beaver River girls’ soccer team is making an early statement in the Frontier League that this could be a special season.

The team was off to a 3-0 start after Monday night’s game at South Lewis.

Much is expected of an experienced Lady Beavers team this season.

The players certainly like what they have seen so far in the early part of the season.

For coach Tina Becker, it all comes down to hard work.

Look for Beaver River to earn another spot and make a run in sectionals once again this season.

Gouverneur tipped off against Ogdensburg in Northern Athletic Conference girls’ soccer.

Chloe Smith raced in for the low shot at the corner. OFA keeper Olivia Merrill scooped up the rebound for one of her 25 saves.

Addison Conklin had a pretty setup for Smith to redirect the ball on net with the header. It’s still 1-0 Wildcats.

Ogdensburg’s best chance to score came on a through-pass in the middle to Brynlee Thomas, but Elizabeth Riutta made one of her 10 stops.

Nici House-Bowman with the long drive. Smith jabs the free ball into the net, making it 2-0 Wildcats.

Gouverneur goes on to beat OFA 2-0 and improves to 4-2 overall.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Alexandria 2, Lyme 1

Copenhagen 7, LaFargeville 1

Sackets Harbor 2, Belleville Henderson 1

Indian River 3, Carthage 2

General Brown 3, South Jefferson 1

Beaver River 6, South Lewis 1

Canton 1, Malone 0

Gouverneur 2, OFA 0

Lisbon 2, Hammond 0

Potsdam 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Massena 3, Salmon River 1

Boys’ high school soccer

Colton-Pierrepont 3, Chateaugay 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, St. Lawrence Central 1

Brushton-Moira 5, St. Regis Falls 0

LaFargeville 2, Thousand Islands 0

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Gouverneur 3, Clifton-Fine 2

OFA 3, Potsdam 0

Lake Placid 3, Tupper Lake 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, Beaver River 0

Indian River 4, Immaculate Heart 1

