Janet C. Zapf, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janet C. Zapf, 88, passed away at her home in Watertown Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022.

Janet was born in Watertown September 19, 1933, daughter of John P. and Irene Foote FitzGerald. She was a 1951 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Cazenovia College. On August 8, 1953 she married Walter J. Zapf, Jr. at Holy Family Church with Msgr. Albert J. Farrell officiating. Mr. Zapf died December 17, 2010.

She was a customer service representative for Chase and Community Banks. Janet also worked in the rectory at Holy Family Church. She was a former communicant of Holy Family Church, current communicant at St. Anthony’s Church, and attended daily mass at any of the churches or the Precious Blood Monastery. She was a former member of the Altar Rosary Society at Holy Family Church, and supported both the Precious Blood Monastery and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Janet enjoyed knitting and sports, especially the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

She is survived by her three daughters, Vicky Zapf Stefanik, Kingston, NY, Elizabeth A. Hohl and husband T. K., Dripping Springs, TX, and Suzanne Z. Guyton and husband David, Lockport; son CDR Walter J. Zapf III and wife Michelle, Kingsland, GA; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; brother John P. Fitzgerald, Jr. and wife Maryellen, Savannah, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Janet was predeceased by two brothers, John Paul, in infancy, and Richard E. FitzGerald.

A funeral mass will be held in 2023 at St. Anthony’s Church at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cumming Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Janet’s name may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 400 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601.

