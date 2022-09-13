Much research surrounds the Great Lakes & St. Lawrence River

New York Sea Grant
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When we talk about how we live, work, and play in the Great Lakes region, there’s a lot of research behind that.

Dave White with the New York Sea Grant talked about the Great Lakes Research Consortium.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 New This Morning.

The consortium is made up of 18 universities in New York, as well as Canadian affiliates.

Among the things it does, the consortium provides small grants to students to get them excited about doing research.

Go to esf.edu/glrc to learn more.

