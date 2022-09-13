Much research surrounds the Great Lakes & St. Lawrence River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When we talk about how we live, work, and play in the Great Lakes region, there’s a lot of research behind that.

Dave White with the New York Sea Grant talked about the Great Lakes Research Consortium.

The consortium is made up of 18 universities in New York, as well as Canadian affiliates.

Among the things it does, the consortium provides small grants to students to get them excited about doing research.

Go to esf.edu/glrc to learn more.

