Pauline R. “Polly” Hall, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Pauline R. “Polly” Hall, 93, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at The Oaks in Flower Mound, Texas.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call on Friday, September 16th beginning at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, when her funeral service will be held. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.