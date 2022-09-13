Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.(Bull Stock Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
Blind Bay cleanup
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
Adeline Smith
Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away
Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf...
Disc golf course opens in Watertown
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home.
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Authorities in Washington say they have charged a man with kidnapping, residential burglary and...
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Rensselaer County elections commissioner arrested
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
Sen. Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban bill in Senate