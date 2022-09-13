Rain today & feeling cooler later

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The air temperature and the dew point were both in the 60s to start the day. That means that it’s muggy and there could be fog in some places.

We’ll have rain showers on and off all day. Thunderstorms are possible and downpours could be heavy.

It will feel cooler this afternoon as the dew point falls a bit. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Stray showers could happen. We could see a few sprinkles overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, but we could see a couple light showers in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and highs around 70.

It will feel very fall-like on Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s both days.

It will be more summer-like for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-70s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny Monday with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

