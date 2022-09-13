Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of Naumburg

Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of NYS Route 126, Naumburg, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he resided for the past year. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of NYS Route 126, Naumburg, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he resided for the past year.

He is survived by four children, James Taube (Sue) of Middletown, OH, Susan McVeigh (Frank) of Cary, NC, Terry Taube of Cazenovia, Michael Taube of Watertown; a daughter-in-law, Ann Taube of Greensboro, NC; nine grandchildren; fifteen great- grandchildren; a sister, Ruthie Mellnitz of Naumburg; a brother, Harold Taube (Barbara) of Naumburg, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, LaVeda, who passed away on December 5, 2012; a son Larry Taube; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Taube; a sister, Mary Gayliard; two brothers-in-law, Vincent Gayliard and Newton Mellnitz.

Ralph was born on October 9, 1931 at home in Naumburg, a son of the late Elmer S. and Minnie Isley Taube. He attended country schools in Naumburg and Beaver River Central School and worked on the family farm. On June 14, 1952 he married LaVeda M. Widrick at the First Mennonite Church, New Bremen. He worked for 38 years at Crown Zellerbach until his retirement. Ralph loved scenic drives and long road trips, especially to Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Canada, to visit family and friends.

Ralph was a charter member of the Naumburg Mennonite Church and served on the Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association where he enjoyed serving on the Board of directors and volunteering with LaVeda for Z Fest and fundraising projects. Ralph loved trains and was a member of the Railway Historical Society of Northern New York in Croghan. He also volunteered with LaVeda for many years at the Agape Shoppe in Watertown, where he used his skills to repair items. He had the ability to repair clocks and just about anything that needed fixing.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Myron Roggie officiating. Burial will be in the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association P.O. Box 368, Lowville, NY 13367 or to the Naumburg Mennonite Church.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

