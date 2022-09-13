Rensselaer County elections commissioner arrested

RENSSELAER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The FBI has arrested an Albany-area elections commissioner for allegedly committing election fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Jason Schofield is accused of unlawfully using the names and birth dates of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots for elections held in Rensselaer County in 2021.

Schofield is the Republican elections commissioner for the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.

The indictment alleges that Schofield applied for absentee ballots in the names of people who had no interest in voting in 2021, did not request absentee ballots, or Schofield’s assistance in voting or obtaining absentee ballots.

The indictment says the people didn’t know that Schofield was using their personal information.

In some instances, the indictment alleges Schofield took and brought the absentee ballots issued to the voters and had them sign the absentee ballot envelopes without actually voting.

This allegedly allowed Schofield or another person to cast votes in these voters’ names in Rensselaer County’s 2021 primary and general elections.

Facing 12 felony counts of unlawful possession and use of a means of identification, Schofield was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

