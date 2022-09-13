Sharon A. Walker, 78, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sharon A. Walker, 78, a resident of 3 East High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Walker passed away early Tuesday morning at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Sharon A. Walker.

