State’s gun laws could put historical reenactments in jeopardy

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy.

In the north country, cannons and muskets aren’t an uncommon sight. The area is steeped in history so historical reenactments have become a fixture in places like Ogdensburg and Sackets Harbor.

Under a new gun law, those reenactments may be more difficult to put on since antique weapons are now subject to the same regulations as their modern counterparts.

“The idea that we would stop having events like this just boggles the imagination,” said Jim Reagen.

Reagen is a St. Lawrence County legislator who is involved in historical reenactments. He believes that the issue is the result of an oversight since the law was passed to curb mass shootings. He also says muskets don’t pose much of a threat.

“They’re not loading them with bullets or musket balls. You’re just firing black powder. It just makes a loud noise,” said Reagen.

Since the regulation effectively bans working antique weapons in public places, Timothy Cryderman from the St. Lawrence County Historical Association says that some reenactments flat out can’t happen.

“It’ll just end them. You can’t have a battle without rifles, muskets and so forth. That would end it,” said Cryderman.

In Sackets Harbor, battlefield staffers say we should expect to see reenactments proceed as usual. They just won’t be using muskets for now.

“In the meantime, everything has been halted. If you move forward with it, you could be in violation of the law and charged as a felon according to New York state law today. Most aren’t willing to take that risk,” said Scott Wilson, volunteer fort coordinator, Fort Tribute.

The governor’s office tells 7 News antique weapons are allowed during reenactments as long as they are rendered inoperable.

