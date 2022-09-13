Tomorrow’s Health: Concussion impacts, crowded animal shelters & eating at night

(WWNY) - A concussion can impact performance in the classroom.

A new study in the journal “Injury Prevention” found that adolescents with a concussion in the last 12 months were 25% more likely to be in poor academic standing at school.

The study analyzed more than 10,000 American high schoolers and nearly 15% reported at least one concussion in the last year.

Crowded animal shelters

Far fewer pets were neutered during the pandemic and experts say it’s now leading to overflowing animal shelters.

Researchers at the University of Florida estimate nearly 3 million dogs and cats are missing spay and neuter surgeries, in part due to a nationwide shortage of veterinarians.

Study authors add that staffing shortages at clinics and shelters, along with fewer pet adoptions, are also leading to overcrowding.

No night eating

Eating your meals during the day instead of at night could help improve mental health.

A study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that nighttime eating increased depression by as much as 26% and anxiety by as much as 16%.

Researchers say the data is especially important for shift workers, who often work odd hours and may experience a 25% to 40% higher risk of mental health concerns.

