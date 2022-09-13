Watertown bridge getting improvements

Court Street bridge
Court Street bridge(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon.

The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed.

It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was removed, and the bridge was put in.

This project was slated to be done back in 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

“We have had a lot of things in the works and have been talking about them for a long time and they are finally coming to fruition. It’s great to see all of the construction going on and you know lots of big improvements in the end when we are done,” said Watertown Planning and Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.

Lumbis says the project will begin this fall and hopefully be completed by next spring.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
Blind Bay cleanup
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
Adeline Smith
Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away
Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf...
Disc golf course opens in Watertown
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home.
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe
WWNY
Credo Foundation’s fishing tournament to be held Saturday
WWNY
WWNY Credo Foundation's fishing tournament to be held Saturday
A native of Boonville makes an appearance on Jeopardy! Monday night.
Boonville native takes 3rd in ‘Jeopardy!’