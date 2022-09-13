Watertown bridge getting improvements

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon.

The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed.

It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was removed, and the bridge was put in.

This project was slated to be done back in 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

“We have had a lot of things in the works and have been talking about them for a long time and they are finally coming to fruition. It’s great to see all of the construction going on and you know lots of big improvements in the end when we are done,” said Watertown Planning and Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.

Lumbis says the project will begin this fall and hopefully be completed by next spring.

