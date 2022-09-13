Watertown lawmakers debate where to allow help for homeless

Watertown zoning ordinance
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown continues to iron out its new zoning ordinance.

City leaders met in a work session at Zoo New York Monday night.

The city’s planning department and a group of outside planners listened to council members discuss zoning ordinance proposals.

The discussion turned to where facilities to help homeless people can go.

A big talking point was residential zoning, specifically how some proposed changes would mean warming and homeless shelters could be established in neighborhoods that are mostly single-family homes right now.

“You want to kill a neighborhood?” Mayor Jeff Smith said. “I don’t know if many families will say, ‘hey let’s go put a new family and kids next to a warming shelter.’”

“Warming centers is one, homeless shelters is another,” council member Patrick Hickey said. “Those items all need to be considered because they are coming.”

City planners will now consider feedback and make changes to what’s been proposed.

There’s no solid timeline on when the new ordinance will be finalized.

