3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 81 in Watertown Tuesday evening.

It happened at the stop light on Arsenal Street just across the I-81 overpass heading out of the city.

A 7 News crew saw the three vehicles stopped in the center lanes with minor damage to each.

There’s been no word on any injuries.

