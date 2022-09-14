3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 81 in Watertown Tuesday evening.
It happened at the stop light on Arsenal Street just across the I-81 overpass heading out of the city.
A 7 News crew saw the three vehicles stopped in the center lanes with minor damage to each.
There’s been no word on any injuries.
