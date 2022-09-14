$46M awarded to airports in Watertown & Ogdensburg

JOHNSON CITY, New York (WWNY) - Airports in Watertown and Ogdensburg will each receive millions of dollars for improvements from New York state.

Their awards are part of a $230 million investment in upstate airports.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the awards at a news conference at Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City.

She said the money will provide a “cleaner, brighter experience for the customers.”

The Watertown Internation Airport will receive $28 million to rebuild and expand its 20,000-square-foot terminal.

The Ogdensburg International Airport will receive $18 million to renovate and expand its terminal and to make outside improvements, too.

Plans for both airports include improving areas for TSA screening, baggage, and ticketing.

The Watertown project also calls for restaurant and classroom space that will be available to non-travelers and improvements to passenger boarding areas.

In Ogdensburg, plans are to create a large community event space, improve the pick-up and drop-off area, and install electric vehicle charging stations.

Albany airport received the largest award at $60 million. Binghamton received $32 million, Saratoga County received $27 million, Hancock airport in Syracuse received $20 million, Saratoga County received $18.5 million, Rochester received $18 million, and the Adirondack Regional Airport was awarded $8.5 million.

