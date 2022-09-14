Mr. Bradley W. Hurteau, 52, formerly of Clayton, died Sunday, September 11th, at his residence. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Bradley W. Hurteau, 52, formerly of Clayton, died Sunday, September 11th, at his residence.

Brad was born December 14th, 1969, in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Thomas Hurteau and the late Norma Jean Hunter Hurteau. He attended 1000 Islands Schools.

He was a hard worker on the family farm while growing up, and then had various jobs in the construction field around the area, including Ren Rumble Roofing.

Brad enjoyed his community events, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and socializing with his family and friends.

He is survived by his two daughters, Brooke, and Brystin Hurteau; his father, Tom Hurteau and stepmother Linda of Clayton; four brothers, Robert (Ann) Hurteau, Brian (Jennifer) Hurteau, both of Theresa, Salvatore Andrew (Natalie) Barraco of Clayton, and Devin (Alexie Hopseker) Hurteau of LaFargeville; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

A Private Family Service will be held later.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

