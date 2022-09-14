College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious package.(WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSTON (AP) — A police bomb squad rushed to the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a suspicious package, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person.

Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university’s Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries.

Police responded shortly before 8 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.

Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston.

