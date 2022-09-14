Colton official claims town is investigating him over opinion piece

Kevin Beary
Kevin Beary(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A member of Colton’s town board says he has been placed under investigation for comments that he wrote on an online publication.

According to him, the investigation is unjustified.

“It’s absolutely uncalled for. It’s absolutely uncalled for.”

That’s what town board member Kevin Beary said after the town supervisor had ordered an investigation into Beary.

“Again, I said, ‘I would still like to know exactly what I am being investigated for. What rules did I break? What code did I violate,’” he said.

According to Beary, the investigation was launched in regards to an opinion piece he wrote on North Country This Week.

Beary writes: “Parents who want to give their children a religious education must send them to a religious school or homeschool while they are forced to support the public schools through taxation.”

Beary also criticized school values that promote LGBTQ+ ideals and not traditional heterosexual family values.

Beary writes: “Religious parents want their children to learn traditional values and morality and do not want them homosexualized and transgenderized in the public schools.”

A Facebook post put together by a Colton resident criticized Beary’s piece, which Beary said prompted the launch of the investigation two days later at a town board meeting.

Beary said that he wrote the piece as a private citizen and not as a member of the town board and feels like people who are free to express their opinions are being targeted by the Colton town supervisor.

“I think it’s meant to intimidate the residents of Colton, town employees, and town officials into silence when they express any opinion that the town supervisor does not agree with,” said Beary.

7 News reached out to Colton Town Supervisor Ronald Robert and the town attorney. Neither wanted to comment on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
Hotis Motel
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Dry Hill.
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
Blind Bay cleanup
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
There's no word on any injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Watertown's outer Arsenal...
3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic

Latest News

STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum
First students take part in STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum
State police suspend trooper charged with felony
Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City to announce $230 million...
$46M awarded to airports in Watertown & Ogdensburg
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik seeks another term in House GOP leadership