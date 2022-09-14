Consumer confidence on the rebound, poll shows

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Consumer confidence is up overall in New York state, but how confident you are depends on where you live, how old you are, and what political party you belong to.

Siena College pollsters say confidence levels driven down by high gas prices and skyrocketing inflation over the past several months have returned to about the same level as a year ago.

The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment is at 70.8, up 9.1 points from the second quarter of this year, when confidence was at its lowest in over a decade.

Much of that, though, is fueled by increasing optimism in the New York City area, where the index is 19 points higher than upstate.

Younger adults are more confident by 22 points than the rest and Democrats outpace Republicans by 37 points.

The state is well ahead of the nation overall, where the index is 58.2 points.

Confidence in the economy of the future is 75.2 points for the state, which breaks down to 82.2 for New York City and 64.2 for upstate.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.