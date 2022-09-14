Doris M. Stevens, 83, of West Carthage

Doris M. Stevens, 83, 40 N. Broad St., passed away on September 14, 2022 at Claxton - Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, where she had been a patient for a short time. (Funeral Home)

Born in Great Bend, NY on November 6, 1938, the daughter of Cornelius and Eva V. Russell Martin, she attended Carthage schools. Her first marriage to John Camidge ended in divorce. She married Denver E. Stevens in Great Bend on September 19, 1974. Mr. Stevens died on January 29, 2005. Doris was employed by various businesses over the years, usually as a bartender or waitress. She was a proud member of the Great Bend Fire Department Auxiliary as well as the Carthage American Legion Post #789 Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching the Firematics races and playing horseshoes and shuffleboard.

Doris is survived by her children; April K & Ray Sabre, Watertown, Lyle A. Camidge, Carthage and Michael S. & Lynn Stevens, Lakeland, Florida, her stepchildren; Randall T. & Shelly Stevens, Great Bend, Roy A. & his companion, Diane, San Antonio, Texas and Lisa M. Hooley and her companion Steven Vorce, Georgia. She is also survived by her brother, Robert James Martin and his wife Eleanor, Carthage. She has a total of 49 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Bobbi Ann Cloe who died in 2001, and her son, Richard John Camidge, who died in 1994. Her first husband, John Camidge died in 1997.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16th at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, with the Rev. Daryl Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, prior to the service, from 12:00 - 2:00 PM.

