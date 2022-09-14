Dry Hill Ski Area sold

Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Dry Hill.
Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Dry Hill.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season.

Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo.

In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said, “After 40 years of owning and operating The Dry Hill Ski Area, I have concluded that it is time to pass the torch to someone else, and we are excited to say that we have reached an agreement for the sale of the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and Patrick Jareo.”

No sale price was announced.

In the same release, the new owners said they plan on running the ski area the same for at least the first year.

“We are going to run the Hill as Tim has for the first year,” Patrick Jareo said. “We want to evaluate what works well for us and what we think we may want to improve on. I think we may do a bit of live music on the weekends, and I might change some of the menu a bit, but overall things won’t change much for a while”

Tim McAtee said he will help with the transition.

