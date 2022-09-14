First students take part in STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum

STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum
STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum(WWNY)
Sep. 14, 2022
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s new STARBASE Academy is officially open.

For the first time this week, more than 40 students from the Watertown City School District visited Fort Drum to participate in the Department of Defense program which focuses on fifth-grade education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The students’ first assignment - as an icebreaker and a nod to the military - was to choose their own call signs for their STARBASE badges.

This is the first STARBASE installation in New York.

Ten north country schools will be participating in the academy.

