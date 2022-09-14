Helen C. Borgolini, 91, of Watertown

Helen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 after a brief illness at Samaritan Summit Village. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 after a brief illness at Samaritan Summit Village.

Helen Carolyn Ellithorp Borgolini was born December 17, 1930. The daughter of Roy and Margaret Bruce Ellithorp. Born and raised in Gloversville where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Gloversville High School in 1948. She married Hiram F. Borgolini on May 29, 1952, and after 52 years of marriage he passed away on May 18, 2004.

She was a devoted mother and her family meant everything to her. She loved classical music and particularly opera, and was, herself a trained singer having taken instructions for 6 years in her teens and early 20′s.

Upon her husband’s passing, she moved to Watertown to live with her daughter where she spent 17 years.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Javarone (Guy) of Watertown, NY, a son Hiram R. Borgolini (Vickie) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, five grandchildren Gaetano Javarone, Amanda Patchen, Michael Tambasco, Wanda Hamilton and Sarah Borgolini, 11 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by two sisters, Beverly Scribner and Doris Blowers. A daughter Delia M Blanchard passed away in 2019. It is Helen’s wish that there be no calling hours. A private prayer service will be at the discretion of the family. Helen will be joined with Hiram and burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Wounded Warriors Project or Tunnel to Towers as Helen so loved this country and the men who fought and died for her freedom.

The family would like to express deep appreciation to those at Samaritan Summit Skilled Nursing who compassionately cared for her in her last days.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

