Home-Scale Forest Garden talk at Cooperative Extension

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Master gardeners at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County are hosting a talk by a local expert on creating an edible landscape.

CCE’s Sue Gwise said local author Dani Baker will talk about creating what she calls a Home-Scale Forest Garden

The talk is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the CCE offices at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

Baker will share her tips and experience creating her own sustainable edible landscape.

You can sign up at ccejefferson.org or by calling 315-788-8450.

