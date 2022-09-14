Home-Scale Forest Garden talk at Cooperative Extension

Home-Scale Forest Garden talk at Cooperative Extension
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Master gardeners at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County are hosting a talk by a local expert on creating an edible landscape.

CCE’s Sue Gwise said local author Dani Baker will talk about creating what she calls a Home-Scale Forest Garden

Watch the video for Gwise’s interview on 7 News This Morning.

The talk is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the CCE offices at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

Baker will share her tips and experience creating her own sustainable edible landscape.

You can sign up at ccejefferson.org or by calling 315-788-8450.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
Hotis Motel
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
Blind Bay cleanup
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
Watertown city officials continue work on a new zoning law.
Watertown lawmakers debate where to allow help for homeless
Rensselaer County elections commissioner arrested

Latest News

Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Dry Hill.
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
Careylynn Schell Parody will take over as general manager for the Watertown Rapids.
Watertown rapids announce new general manager
The giant cheesecake returns for this year's Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville
Lowville ready for annual cream cheese celebration
There's no word on any injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Watertown's outer Arsenal...
3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic