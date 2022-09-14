Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, LaFargeville passed away Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Liz was born in Ellisburg March 11, 1936, daughter of Edmund and Annie White Parker. She attended schools in Clayton and Watertown.

On July 18, 1952 she married Robert A. “Pete” Hyde in Watertown and he died February 8, 1994. She worked with her husband on the family farm, Long Acre’s Stock Farm and the couple hosted 1000 Island MusicFest on their farm. Liz also worked for the Town of Orleans, at the transfer site, the skating rink, and as a crossing guard. She was a Methodist and enjoyed flowers, birds, card playing and Christmas lights.

Liz is survived by son, David E. Hyde, LaFargeville; two daughters, Robbin A. Yandow, town of Clayton and Bobbi-Jo Ross-Repp and husband Steven Furness, LaFargeville; 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Liz was predeceased by son-in-law James Yandow; three brothers, Wellington, Douglas, and James Parker; and two sisters, Christine Maltby and Luella “Peg” Cobb.

Family services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Liz’s name may be made to the LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 121, LaFargeville, NY 13656 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

