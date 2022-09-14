Jason W. “Jay” Young, 46, of Lowville

Jason W. “Jay” Young, 46, of Williams Road, Lowville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. (Funeral Home)

Jason is survived by his, parents Prescott and Pat Young; a brother and a sister-in-law, Steven and Heather Young and their two daughters Carin and Caylee; a nephew, Anthony Young (Danielle) and their daughter, Daisy; a half-brother Don Fox and his companion Lyndi, and their families; Don’s two children Daniel and Ashley (Landon) McCoy and their children, Dawson, Lane, and Adlee; Mathew Young’s longtime companion, Tina Zehr of Lowville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; and tons of friends, nationwide. He is predeceased by a brother, Matthew Young; his maternal grandparents, Vilous and Lucille Stiles; paternal grandparents, Emmett and Frances Young; three uncles, Randy Young; Emmett Young; and Raymond Stiles; and two aunts, Bonnie Chapman; and Ciny Young.

Jason was born on May 19, 1976, Lowville, a son of Prescott and Patricia Stiles Young. He graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1995 and attended Colorado Institute of Art. Jason worked at Kraft Foods Lowville NY for many years. He worked for The Central and Wicked Bad Apple in Glenfield, Whiskey Jack’s in Constableville, Bear Lodge in Wyoming, Leprino Cheese Food Company, Beaver Meadows Resort and Ranch at Red Feather Lake’s in Colorado as bar manager. He was a cook and bar tender for these establishments. Most recently he worked as a chef at Daikers Restaurant in Old Forge. Jason loved people and was the life of the party. He never met a stranger. Jason was free spirited and loved the mountains. Nature was his religion. He also loved music and dancing. Jason will be forever loved, and never forgotten.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A Celebration of Life Gathering will immediately follow the calling hours at Wicked Bad Apple 6117 Blue Street, Glenfield. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Wicked Bad Apple on Saturday, September 24, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

