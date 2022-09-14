Kinney Drugs celebrates birthday, honors founder

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country pharmacy chain is celebrating its 119th birthday.

Kinney Drugs employees and board members were joined by local officials Wednesday afternoon to unveil a commemorative plaque honoring founder Burt Kinney, and his son, Harold.

The ceremonies were held at the original Kinney store in Gouverneur.

Kinney Drugs now has 96 stores across New York and Vermont, but officials say they still value the small town ties with local communities.

“It’s an exciting day for us. As employees, we wanted to honor the legacy that the Kinney family left for us so we thought having a plaque on the original store was very appropriate to honor those folks,” said David McClure, executive vice president of operations & distribution, Kinney Drugs.

”The Kinney family was very community orientated. They supported the town of Gouverneur, certainly, then went to support many of the communities in which there are across northern New York,” said David Warner, president & CEO, KPH Services.

2023 will mark 120 years in business for the north country drug stores.

