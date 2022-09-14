Live Music Canton - Tonight

Music on Main in Canton NY
Music on Main in Canton NY(CANTON Chamber of Commerce)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Come Down and Support Music on Main TONIGHT!

Organized by downtown businesses and supported this season by Community Bank, Canton! Tonight’s Lineup: Wednesday, September 14

Franny Knott @ Nature’s Storehouse, Mike Brewster @ Grasse River Outfitters / Windward Music, Gretchen Koehler and Barb Heller @ TAUNY, Brian Hammond @ The Pear Tree, and Brad Ladison @ Little Italy 5:30-7:30pm!

