Live Music Canton - Tonight
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Come Down and Support Music on Main TONIGHT!
Organized by downtown businesses and supported this season by Community Bank, Canton! Tonight’s Lineup: Wednesday, September 14
Franny Knott @ Nature’s Storehouse, Mike Brewster @ Grasse River Outfitters / Windward Music, Gretchen Koehler and Barb Heller @ TAUNY, Brian Hammond @ The Pear Tree, and Brad Ladison @ Little Italy 5:30-7:30pm!
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.