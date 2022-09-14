Lowville ready for annual cream cheese celebration

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - What can we expect for this year’s annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville?

One thing we can expect is the hometown emcee Beth Hall to be there and plenty of other Lewis County favorites.

“So, we are excited for the annual return of the Cream Cheese Festival,” festival chairman Jeremiah Papineau said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to have entertainment, lots of vendors, lots of food, and this year, the return of the giant cheesecake, so we’re excited about that.”

Nothing brings people together quite like cream cheese. The Lowville tradition started as a way to pay homage to Kraft Heinz, one of the county’s largest employers, and the dairy farmers that contribute to it.

“It’s continued over the years to continue to pay that honor to them and say, ‘hey! we’re the home of the nation’s largest cream cheese plant,’ so it’s a pretty neat thing to brag about,” Papineau said.

If the cream cheese games and artwork aren’t enough to pull you into the festival this Saturday, maybe the giant cheesecake will be.

“We broke the record in 2013 for the world’s largest cheesecake – yes, that’s a thing,” Papineau said. “We had about 6,900 pounds of cheesecake.”

It’s a record that held for four years before being beat by a team in Russia. Now there is a goal in mind for breaking it again.

“It would have to be somewhere in the 10,000-pound range,” Papineau said.

The best way to support that mission? Eat lots of cream cheese, which is not a problem for the quirky community.

A big event calls for big spaces. Drivers should look out for road closures on State Street and Parkway Drive, but detours will be clearly marked.

