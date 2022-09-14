Marilyn G. Griffin, 78, of Gouverneur

Marilyn G. Griffin, age 78, of Gouverneur passed away on September 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn G. Griffin, age 78, of Gouverneur passed away on September 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur.

Marilyn was born on November 15, 1943 in Edwards to the late Vernon and Agnes Pike. She was married to Allen Griffin until the marriage ended in divorce. Marilyn worked as a housekeeper for E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur for many years before retiring in 2004.

Marilyn loved listening to music, especially hearing her grandchildren sing and watching them in musicals. She was obsessed with watching Gunsmoke and her heart pitter-pattered for Matt Dillon. Marilyn also enjoyed watching Family Feud, playing Bingo, and loved anything with angels and cats.

Her survivors include her daughters, Tracy Griffin and Connie Griffin, a brother, Carl Pike, and her grandchildren, Brandon Griffin and Aiden Hiscock. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Vernon Pike and Veronica Weir.

