WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2022 at her home.

She was born on December 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Carnell and Mamie Raison. She graduated from high school in Philadelphia, PA. Following school she married Larry Butcher on July 22, 1972 in Philadelphia, where the couple resided for 30 years.

She worked at Devon’s Apparel in PA as a factory worker for several years, she was a homemaker, mother and beloved wife who took great pride in raising her three children. Her husband passed away in 2002. Mary moved to Watertown in 2009 to be closer to her daughter, son and grandchildren. She married Roger Chapman of Watertown in 2019.

She enjoyed being a grandmother and spending time with her family.

Among her survivors are her husband, Roger Chapman, Watertown, NY; her three children, Itia T. Butcher, Watertown, NY, Larry (Jennifer) Butcher Jr., Watertown, NY and Rashonda Williams, Philadelphia, PA; 8 grandchildren, Malika Nobles, Tyree Gary, Joquan Gary, LaKaiya Butcher, Larry Butcher III, Lucca Butcher, Syncir Mattison and Saahir Williams; 6 great grandchildren, Tyree, Iyanah, Tahiyah, Joquan Jr., Kavon Jr., Tyliq; 1 brother, Paul Raison, Philadelphia, PA; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her first husband Larry Butcher in 2002, a sister, Dyhe Raison, and brother, Anthony Raison and a granddaughter, Parris Mattison.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral home. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

