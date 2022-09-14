Morning Checkup: National Recovery Month

Morning Checkup: National Recovery Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s National Recovery Month and Samaritan Medical Center wants you to know it can help.

Kalyn Kowalski is an alcohol and substance abuse counselor trainee. She gave us a rundown on what services are available.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Samaritan offers two levels of care for people struggling with alcohol and substance use disorders: outpatient treatment and intensive outpatient treatment.

There’s group therapy and individual counseling, as well as support for families of those suffering from substance use disorders.

Learn more at samaritanhealth.com/addiction or call 315-779-5060.

